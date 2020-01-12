Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN) Insider Acquires £4,967.82 in Stock

Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN) insider Susannah Nicklin acquired 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,509 ($33.00) per share, for a total transaction of £4,967.82 ($6,534.89).

Susannah Nicklin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 4th, Susannah Nicklin acquired 127 shares of Pantheon International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,334 ($30.70) per share, for a total transaction of £2,964.18 ($3,899.21).

Shares of Pantheon International stock opened at GBX 2,465 ($32.43) on Friday. Pantheon International PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 26.01 ($0.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,609.05 ($34.32). The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.76. The company has a quick ratio of 9.62, a current ratio of 9.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,406.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,297.15.

Pantheon International Plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in investing in a portfolio of private equity assets managed by third party managers across the world. The Company’s primary investment objective is to maximize capital growth by investing in a diversified portfolio of private equity funds and directly in private companies.

