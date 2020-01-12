Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) vs. Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Head to Head Comparison

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) and Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Pixelworks has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diodes has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Pixelworks and Diodes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pixelworks -8.77% -15.25% -10.76% Diodes 10.74% 14.60% 9.46%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pixelworks and Diodes’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pixelworks $76.55 million 2.01 -$4.62 million ($0.07) -57.43 Diodes $1.21 billion 2.42 $104.02 million $2.38 24.21

Diodes has higher revenue and earnings than Pixelworks. Pixelworks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Diodes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Pixelworks and Diodes, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pixelworks 0 1 1 0 2.50 Diodes 0 2 1 0 2.33

Pixelworks currently has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.94%. Diodes has a consensus price target of $58.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.66%. Given Pixelworks’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Pixelworks is more favorable than Diodes.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.0% of Pixelworks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.7% of Diodes shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Pixelworks shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Diodes shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Diodes beats Pixelworks on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc. designs, develops, and markets video processing semiconductors, intellectual property cores, software, and custom application specific integrated circuits (ICs) solutions for video applications. Its products enable customers to deliver the energy efficient video quality on their devices. The company provides video display processor products, including image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; and video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution, as well as transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs. As of December 31, 2017, it had an intellectual property portfolio of 536 patents related to the visual display of digital image data. The company's products are used in digital projection systems, tablets, and smartphones, as well as over-the-air streaming devices. Pixelworks, Inc. sells its products through a direct sales force, as well as distributors and manufacturers' representatives worldwide. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in San Jose, California.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as performance Schottky rectifiers and diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and pre-biased transistors; MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors. It also provides analog products comprising power management devices consisting of AC-DC and DC-DC converters, USB power switches, and low dropout and linear voltage regulators; linear devices, such as operational amplifiers and comparators, current monitors, voltage references, and reset generators; LED lighting drivers; audio amplifiers; and sensor products, including hall-effect sensors and motor drivers. In addition, the company offers standard logic products comprising low-voltage complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) and high-speed CMOS devices; ultra-low power CMOS logic products and analog switches; multichip products and co-packaged discrete, analog, and mixed-signal silicon in miniature packages; silicon and silicon epitaxial wafers; and crystals and oscillators. It sells its products to the consumer electronics, computing, communications, industrial, and automotive markets through direct sales and marketing personnel, independent sales representatives, and distributors. Diodes Incorporated was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

