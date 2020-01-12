Head-To-Head Review: Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) versus Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC)

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) and Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Host Hotels and Resorts and Howard Hughes, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Host Hotels and Resorts 3 1 5 0 2.22 Howard Hughes 0 0 0 0 N/A

Host Hotels and Resorts currently has a consensus price target of $19.30, indicating a potential upside of 10.13%. Given Host Hotels and Resorts’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Host Hotels and Resorts is more favorable than Howard Hughes.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Host Hotels and Resorts and Howard Hughes’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Host Hotels and Resorts $5.52 billion 2.27 $1.09 billion $1.77 9.90 Howard Hughes $1.06 billion 4.82 $57.01 million $1.32 89.87

Host Hotels and Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Howard Hughes. Host Hotels and Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Howard Hughes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Host Hotels and Resorts and Howard Hughes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Host Hotels and Resorts 20.80% 15.21% 9.09% Howard Hughes 7.58% 3.38% 1.48%

Risk and Volatility

Host Hotels and Resorts has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Howard Hughes has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.3% of Host Hotels and Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.8% of Howard Hughes shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Host Hotels and Resorts shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of Howard Hughes shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Host Hotels and Resorts beats Howard Hughes on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Host Hotels and Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in six domestic and one international joint ventures. Guided by a disciplined approach to capital allocation and aggressive asset management, the Company partners with premium brands such as Marriott, Ritz-Carlton, Westin, Sheraton, W, St. Regis, The Luxury Collection, Hyatt, Fairmont, Hilton, Swissôtel, ibis and Novotel, as well as independent brands in the operation of properties in over 50 major markets.

About Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i. The Master Planned Communities segment develops and sells residential and commercial land. This segment sells residential land designated for detached and attached single family homes ranging from entry-level to luxury homes; and commercial land parcels designated for retail, office, hospitality, and high density residential projects, as well as services and other for-profit activities, and parcels designated for use by government, schools, and other not-for-profit entities. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 10,543 remaining saleable acres of land. The Strategic Development segment comprises residential condominium and commercial property projects. This segment consist of 29 development or redevelopment projects. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

