Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BAK) & Green Plains (NYSE:GPRE) Head-To-Head Comparison

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BAK) and Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Banco Bradesco has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Green Plains has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Banco Bradesco and Green Plains’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Bradesco $18.79 billion 0.36 $773.65 million $1.97 8.50 Green Plains $3.86 billion 0.13 $15.92 million ($2.17) -6.45

Banco Bradesco has higher revenue and earnings than Green Plains. Green Plains is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banco Bradesco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Bradesco and Green Plains’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Bradesco 0.41% 3.51% 0.37% Green Plains -2.46% -18.33% -8.92%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Banco Bradesco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.2% of Green Plains shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Banco Bradesco shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Green Plains shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Banco Bradesco and Green Plains, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Bradesco 0 1 0 0 2.00 Green Plains 0 1 3 0 2.75

Banco Bradesco currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.39%. Green Plains has a consensus target price of $16.75, suggesting a potential upside of 19.64%. Given Green Plains’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Green Plains is more favorable than Banco Bradesco.

Summary

Banco Bradesco beats Green Plains on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Braskem S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through five segments: Chemicals, Polyolefins, United States and Europe, Mexico, Vinyls. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers. The Polyolefins segment produces and sells polyethylene and polypropylene. The United States and Europe segment produces and sells polypropylene in the United States and Europe. The Mexico segment produces and sells ethylene, high-density polyethylene, and low-density polyethylene in Mexico. The Vinyls segment produces and sells polyvinyl chloride and caustic soda. The company also manufactures, trades in, imports, and exports chemicals, petrochemicals, and fuels; produces, supplies, and sells utilities, such as steam, water, compressed air, and industrial gases; and provides industrial services. The company was formerly known as Copene Petroquímica do Nordeste S.A. and changed its name to Braskem S.A. in 2002. Braskem S.A. was founded in 1972 and is based in São Paulo, Brazil.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc. produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil. The Agribusiness and Energy Services segment engages in the grain procurement, handling, and storage activities; and commodity marketing business, which purchases, markets, sells, and distributes ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil, as well as crude oil, grain, natural gas, and other commodities in various markets. This segment also provides grain drying and storage services to grain producers. The Food and Ingredients segment purchases and sells feeder cattle to beef processors; and produces and sells white distilled vinegar and various specialty vinegars, such as balsamic, red wine, white wine, cider, and other varietals primarily to the food industry participants, including branded food companies, private label food manufacturers, and companies serving the foodservice channel. This segment also produces, trades in, and sells corn and soybean oil. The Partnership segment offers fuel storage and transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, this segment operated through 32 ethanol storage facilities; 7 fuel terminal facilities; and a fleet of approximately 2,840 leased railcars. The company was formerly known as Green Plains Renewable Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Green Plains Inc. in May 2014. Green Plains Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

