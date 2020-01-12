Head-To-Head Comparison: Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) & Iron Mountain (NASDAQ:IRM)

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) and Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.0% of Caretrust REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.2% of Iron Mountain shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Caretrust REIT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Iron Mountain shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Caretrust REIT and Iron Mountain, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caretrust REIT 1 2 4 0 2.43 Iron Mountain 2 3 1 0 1.83

Caretrust REIT presently has a consensus price target of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 24.85%. Iron Mountain has a consensus price target of $29.93, suggesting a potential downside of 2.37%. Given Caretrust REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Caretrust REIT is more favorable than Iron Mountain.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Caretrust REIT and Iron Mountain’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caretrust REIT $156.94 million 12.44 $57.92 million $1.28 15.96 Iron Mountain $4.23 billion 2.08 $363.35 million $2.30 13.33

Iron Mountain has higher revenue and earnings than Caretrust REIT. Iron Mountain is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Caretrust REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Caretrust REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Iron Mountain pays an annual dividend of $2.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. Caretrust REIT pays out 70.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Iron Mountain pays out 107.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Caretrust REIT has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Iron Mountain has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Iron Mountain is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Caretrust REIT has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iron Mountain has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Caretrust REIT and Iron Mountain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caretrust REIT 25.85% 4.76% 2.81% Iron Mountain 9.14% 21.57% 2.78%

Summary

Caretrust REIT beats Iron Mountain on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Caretrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts. Providing solutions that include information management, digital transformation, secure storage, secure destruction, as well as data centers, cloud services and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps customers lower cost and risk, comply with regulations, recover from disaster, and enable a more digital way of working.

