Faiz Francois Nahab Sells 40,000 Shares of Proton Power Systems Plc (LON:PPS) Stock

Proton Power Systems Plc (LON:PPS) insider Faiz Francois Nahab sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.33), for a total transaction of £10,000 ($13,154.43).

Shares of PPS opened at GBX 24 ($0.32) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.56 million and a PE ratio of -0.43. Proton Power Systems Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 6.75 ($0.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 40 ($0.53). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 22.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 25.17.

About Proton Power Systems

Proton Power Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and tests fuel cells and fuel cell hybrid systems, and related technical components in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers hydrogen fuel cells and fuel cell hybrid systems, as well as UPS and solar batteries.

