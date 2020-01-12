Sharon Mary Collins Acquires 71,020 Shares of Venture Life Group PLC (LON:VLG) Stock

Venture Life Group PLC (LON:VLG) insider Sharon Mary Collins bought 71,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share, with a total value of £24,857 ($32,697.97).

LON VLG opened at GBX 37.50 ($0.49) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 31.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 39.85. Venture Life Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 27.15 ($0.36) and a one year high of GBX 54.97 ($0.72). The stock has a market capitalization of $31.39 million and a P/E ratio of 93.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.69, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

About Venture Life Group

Venture Life Group Plc develops and commercializes oral care products, food supplements, medical devices, and dermo-cosmetics for the ageing population in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Brands, and Development and Manufacturing segments. The company offers cardiovascular product for lowering cholesterol in food supplement; and neurology products, including NeuroAge, NeuroAge Sleep, and NeuroAge NRG food supplements to enhance mental alertness, cognitive function, and mental performance in ageing brain.

