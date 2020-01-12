Sharon Mary Collins Acquires 71,020 Shares of Venture Life Group PLC (LON:VLG) Stock

Venture Life Group PLC (LON:VLG) insider Sharon Mary Collins bought 71,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share, with a total value of £24,857 ($32,697.97).
LON VLG opened at GBX 37.50 ($0.49) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 31.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 39.85. Venture Life Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 27.15 ($0.36) and a one year high of GBX 54.97 ($0.72). The stock has a market capitalization of $31.39 million and a P/E ratio of 93.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.69, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.56.
