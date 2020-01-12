John Duffy Sells 602,819 Shares of Finsbury Food Group plc (LON:FIF) Stock

Finsbury Food Group plc (LON:FIF) insider John Duffy sold 602,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.29), for a total transaction of £590,762.62 ($777,114.73).
Shares of LON FIF opened at GBX 98 ($1.29) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.54. Finsbury Food Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 58 ($0.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 104 ($1.37). The company has a market capitalization of $127.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 89.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 76.71.
Finsbury Food Group Company Profile
