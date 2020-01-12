John Duffy Sells 602,819 Shares of Finsbury Food Group plc (LON:FIF) Stock

Finsbury Food Group plc (LON:FIF) insider John Duffy sold 602,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.29), for a total transaction of £590,762.62 ($777,114.73).

Shares of LON FIF opened at GBX 98 ($1.29) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.54. Finsbury Food Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 58 ($0.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 104 ($1.37). The company has a market capitalization of $127.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 89.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 76.71.

Finsbury Food Group Company Profile

Finsbury Food Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of cakes, bread, and bakery snack products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a range of bread and morning goods, such as rolls, hot cross buns, muffins, artisan breads, and healthy lifestyle and organic breads, as well as baguettes, doughnuts, and morning pastries under the Village Bakery, Vogel's, and Cranks Organic brands; and cakes, including sponge cakes, loaf cakes, seasonal cakes, and individually portioned sweet snacks, such as chocolate cake bites, cake slices, cake bars, and mini rolls.

