Reviewing Tempus Applied Solutions (OTCMKTS:TMPS) and Booking (OTCMKTS:BKNG)

Tempus Applied Solutions (OTCMKTS:TMPS) and Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) are both companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Tempus Applied Solutions has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Booking has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Tempus Applied Solutions and Booking, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tempus Applied Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Booking 0 15 11 1 2.48

Booking has a consensus price target of $2,113.48, indicating a potential upside of 1.27%. Given Booking’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Booking is more favorable than Tempus Applied Solutions.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tempus Applied Solutions and Booking’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tempus Applied Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Booking $14.53 billion 6.01 $4.00 billion $92.59 22.54

Booking has higher revenue and earnings than Tempus Applied Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Tempus Applied Solutions and Booking’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tempus Applied Solutions N/A N/A N/A Booking 29.05% 67.17% 20.58%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.4% of Booking shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Booking shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Booking beats Tempus Applied Solutions on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tempus Applied Solutions

Tempus Applied Solutions Holdings, Inc. engages in aviation services. It deals with turnkey flight operations and offers customized design, engineering, and modification solutions and training services that support critical aviation mission requirements. It operates in a single segment: Flight Operations and Support. It also designs, fly, trains, and finances airplanes. The company was founded by Benjamin Scott Terry on December 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands. Its other brands include KAYAK, Rentalcars.com and OpenTable, Inc. (OpenTable). As of December 31, 2016, Booking.com offered accommodation reservation services for over 1,115,000 properties in over 220 countries and territories on its various Websites and in over 40 languages, which included over 568,000 vacation rental properties (updated property counts were available on the Booking.com Website).

