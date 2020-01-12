Ameri (NASDAQ:AMRH) versus Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Critical Contrast

Ameri (NASDAQ:AMRH) and Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.4% of Ameri shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.5% of Ambarella shares are held by institutional investors. 12.2% of Ameri shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Ambarella shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Ameri and Ambarella, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameri 0 0 0 0 N/A Ambarella 2 3 5 0 2.30

Ambarella has a consensus target price of $60.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.88%. Given Ambarella’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ambarella is more favorable than Ameri.

Profitability

This table compares Ameri and Ambarella’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameri -55.53% -119.32% -47.21% Ambarella -16.33% -9.51% -8.36%

Volatility and Risk

Ameri has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ambarella has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ameri and Ambarella’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameri $43.00 million 0.14 -$16.90 million N/A N/A Ambarella $227.77 million 9.19 -$30.45 million ($1.11) -56.23

Ameri has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ambarella.

Summary

Ambarella beats Ameri on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ameri Company Profile

Ameri Holdings, Inc. specializes in delivering SAP cloud, digital and enterprise services to clients worldwide. Its services center around SAP and include technology consulting, business intelligence, cloud services, application development/integration and maintenance, implementation services, infrastructure services, and independent validation services, all of which can be delivered as a set of managed services or on an on-demand service basis, or a combination of both. The company was founded by Srinidhi Devanur in February 1994 and is headquartered in Suwanee, GA.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc. develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption. Its solutions enable the creation of video content for wearable cameras, automotive cameras, unmanned aerial vehicle cameras, and virtual reality cameras, as well as Internet Protocol security cameras for professional use and home security and monitoring. The company sells its solutions to original design manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers through its direct sales force and distributors. Ambarella, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

