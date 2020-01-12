DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

DPSGY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DEUTSCHE POST A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th.

DPSGY stock opened at $37.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.36. DEUTSCHE POST A/S has a 1-year low of $27.47 and a 1-year high of $39.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.58.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.29 billion for the quarter. DEUTSCHE POST A/S had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 4.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DEUTSCHE POST A/S will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DEUTSCHE POST A/S

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

