Analyzing Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) & Obsidian Energy (NYSE:OBE)

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) and Obsidian Energy (NYSE:OBE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.9% of Cenovus Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.1% of Obsidian Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Cenovus Energy and Obsidian Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cenovus Energy $16.08 billion 0.75 -$2.06 billion ($1.74) -5.68 Obsidian Energy $342.58 million 0.17 -$235.31 million ($2.94) -0.27

Obsidian Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cenovus Energy. Cenovus Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Obsidian Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Cenovus Energy has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Obsidian Energy has a beta of 3.26, suggesting that its share price is 226% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cenovus Energy and Obsidian Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cenovus Energy 0 2 7 0 2.78 Obsidian Energy 3 3 0 0 1.50

Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 46.76%. Obsidian Energy has a consensus price target of $1.17, indicating a potential upside of 46.58%. Given Cenovus Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cenovus Energy is more favorable than Obsidian Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Cenovus Energy and Obsidian Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cenovus Energy 3.41% -5.76% -2.96% Obsidian Energy -93.54% -14.49% -9.83%

Summary

Cenovus Energy beats Obsidian Energy on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake. This segment also holds the Athabasca natural gas assets. Its Deep Basin segment holds assets primarily located in Elmworth-Wapiti, Kaybob-Edson, and Clearwater operating areas of British Columbia and Alberta, and include interests in natural gas processing facilities. The company's Refining and Marketing segment transports, sells, and refines crude oil into petroleum and chemical products. This segment owns a 50% interest ownership in two refineries in the United States; owns and operates a crude-by-rail terminal in Alberta; and markets third-party purchases and sales of product. Cenovus Energy Inc. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in western Canada. It holds interests in the Alberta Viking, Cardium, Deep Basin, and Peace River areas. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

