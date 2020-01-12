Bank of America Analysts Give Air France KLM (EPA:AF) a €12.50 Price Target

Air France KLM (EPA:AF) received a €12.50 ($14.53) target price from equities research analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €10.40 ($12.09) target price on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €8.85 ($10.29) target price on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays set a €9.40 ($10.93) target price on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group set a €10.15 ($11.80) target price on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC set a €12.50 ($14.53) target price on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €11.20 ($13.02).

Air France KLM stock opened at €9.89 ($11.50) on Friday. Air France KLM has a 52-week low of €6.88 ($8.00) and a 52-week high of €14.65 ($17.03). The company’s 50 day moving average is €10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is €9.74.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

