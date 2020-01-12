Graeme Pitkethly Buys 3 Shares of Unilever plc (LON:ULVR) Stock

Unilever plc (LON:ULVR) insider Graeme Pitkethly bought 3 shares of Unilever stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4,274 ($56.22) per share, for a total transaction of £128.22 ($168.67).

Graeme Pitkethly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 4th, Graeme Pitkethly bought 4 shares of Unilever stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4,513 ($59.37) per share, for a total transaction of £180.52 ($237.46).

Shares of ULVR opened at GBX 4,304.50 ($56.62) on Friday. Unilever plc has a twelve month low of GBX 3,905 ($51.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,333 ($70.15). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,448.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,768.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.37.

ULVR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,500 ($72.35) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Unilever from GBX 5,210 ($68.53) to GBX 5,200 ($68.40) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,340 ($57.09) to GBX 4,080 ($53.67) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,350 ($70.38) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,699.09 ($61.81).

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

