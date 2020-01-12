Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €149.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €149.00 ($173.26) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €147.00 ($170.93) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €134.00 ($155.81) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €140.38 ($163.24).

AIR opened at €134.42 ($156.30) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €131.09 and its 200 day moving average price is €126.44. Airbus has a 12-month low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a 12-month high of €99.97 ($116.24).

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

