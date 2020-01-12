F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT) Insider Edward Knapp Buys 13 Shares

F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT) insider Edward Knapp bought 13 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 771 ($10.14) per share, for a total transaction of £100.23 ($131.85).

Shares of LON:FCIT opened at GBX 769 ($10.12) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86. F&C Investment Trust PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 6.64 ($0.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 772 ($10.16). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 735.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 714.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 7.71.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. F&C Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.25%.

