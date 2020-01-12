Bank of America Analysts Give ASML (EPA:ASML) a €292.00 Price Target

Bank of America set a €292.00 ($339.53) target price on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ASML. Deutsche Bank set a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective on ASML and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($325.58) price objective on ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €250.00 ($290.70) price objective on ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €250.00 ($290.70) price objective on ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €215.00 ($250.00) price objective on ASML and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €263.62 ($306.53).

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.