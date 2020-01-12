Bank of America Analysts Give ASML (EPA:ASML) a €292.00 Price Target

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Bank of America set a €292.00 ($339.53) target price on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ASML. Deutsche Bank set a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective on ASML and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($325.58) price objective on ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €250.00 ($290.70) price objective on ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €250.00 ($290.70) price objective on ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €215.00 ($250.00) price objective on ASML and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €263.62 ($306.53).

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Analyst Recommendations for ASML (EPA:ASML)

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Bank of America Analysts Give Air France KLM a €12.50 Price Target
Bank of America Analysts Give Air France KLM a €12.50 Price Target
Graeme Pitkethly Buys 3 Shares of Unilever plc Stock
Graeme Pitkethly Buys 3 Shares of Unilever plc Stock
Airbus Given a €149.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts
Airbus Given a €149.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts
F&C Investment Trust PLC Insider Edward Knapp Buys 13 Shares
F&C Investment Trust PLC Insider Edward Knapp Buys 13 Shares
Bank of America Analysts Give ASML a €292.00 Price Target
Bank of America Analysts Give ASML a €292.00 Price Target
Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give ASML a €310.00 Price Target
Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give ASML a €310.00 Price Target


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report