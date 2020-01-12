Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give ASML (EPA:ASML) a €310.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €310.00 ($360.47) target price on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €330.00 ($383.72) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($325.58) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group set a €265.00 ($308.14) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €250.00 ($290.70) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €250.00 ($290.70) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €263.62 ($306.53).

