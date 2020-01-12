Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €75.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on Danone (EPA:BN) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €84.00 ($97.67) target price on shares of Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a €87.00 ($101.16) target price on shares of Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €76.00 ($88.37) target price on shares of Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €72.00 ($83.72) target price on shares of Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €72.50 ($84.30) target price on shares of Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €77.46 ($90.07).

Get Danone alerts:

Shares of BN opened at €72.60 ($84.42) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €74.07 and a 200 day moving average price of €76.27. Danone has a 52-week low of €61.87 ($71.94) and a 52-week high of €72.13 ($83.87).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.