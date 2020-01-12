Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€77.00” Price Target for Basf (ETR:BAS)

Berenberg Bank set a €77.00 ($89.53) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BAS. UBS Group set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. HSBC set a €61.00 ($70.93) price objective on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Basf currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €65.19 ($75.80).

Basf stock opened at €65.83 ($76.55) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.65. Basf has a 1 year low of €55.64 ($64.70) and a 1 year high of €74.61 ($86.76). The business has a 50-day moving average of €67.86 and a 200-day moving average of €64.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.41.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

