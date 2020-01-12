Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €56.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) received a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Pareto Securities set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €55.20 ($64.19).

Shares of BOSS opened at €43.66 ($50.77) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €42.90 and a 200 day moving average price of €47.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion and a PE ratio of 14.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.70. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of €36.23 ($42.13) and a 52-week high of €67.30 ($78.26).

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Analyst Recommendations for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Bank of America Analysts Give Air France KLM a €12.50 Price Target
Bank of America Analysts Give Air France KLM a €12.50 Price Target
Graeme Pitkethly Buys 3 Shares of Unilever plc Stock
Graeme Pitkethly Buys 3 Shares of Unilever plc Stock
Airbus Given a €149.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts
Airbus Given a €149.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts
F&C Investment Trust PLC Insider Edward Knapp Buys 13 Shares
F&C Investment Trust PLC Insider Edward Knapp Buys 13 Shares
Bank of America Analysts Give ASML a €292.00 Price Target
Bank of America Analysts Give ASML a €292.00 Price Target
Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give ASML a €310.00 Price Target
Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give ASML a €310.00 Price Target


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report