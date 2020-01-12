Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €56.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) received a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Pareto Securities set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €55.20 ($64.19).

Shares of BOSS opened at €43.66 ($50.77) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €42.90 and a 200 day moving average price of €47.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion and a PE ratio of 14.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.70. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of €36.23 ($42.13) and a 52-week high of €67.30 ($78.26).

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

