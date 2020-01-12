Basf (ETR:BAS) Receives Neutral Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Basf (ETR:BAS) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BAS. HSBC set a €61.00 ($70.93) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €66.50 ($77.33) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €77.00 ($89.53) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Basf presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €65.19 ($75.80).

ETR BAS opened at €65.83 ($76.55) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €67.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of €64.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65. Basf has a 52-week low of €55.64 ($64.70) and a 52-week high of €74.61 ($86.76).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

