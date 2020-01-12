Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Cancom (ETR:COK) a €67.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on Cancom (ETR:COK) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on COK. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on shares of Cancom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on shares of Cancom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €56.00 ($65.12).

Get Cancom alerts:

Shares of COK opened at €50.95 ($59.24) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 32.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.23, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Cancom has a 1-year low of €28.86 ($33.56) and a 1-year high of €56.60 ($65.81). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €52.37 and its 200-day moving average price is €50.57.

CANCOM SE provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, Belgium, Switzerland, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Cancom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.