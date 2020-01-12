Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €90.00 by Barclays

Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) has been assigned a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €73.00 ($84.88) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($108.14) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €74.55 ($86.69).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke alerts:

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke stock opened at €74.57 ($86.71) on Friday. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a one year low of €58.04 ($67.49) and a one year high of €78.30 ($91.05). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €73.87 and its 200 day moving average is €67.73. The stock has a market cap of $44.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.