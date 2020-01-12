Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Rigel Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 700%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.39). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.06). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.74% and a negative net margin of 56.84%. The business had revenue of $20.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RIGL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

Shares of RIGL opened at $2.08 on Friday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $362.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 5,309.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,648,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,301,000 after acquiring an additional 7,506,747 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,102,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 598,509 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 209,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 40,379 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 262,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.