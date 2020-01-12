$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) will announce earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Capitala Finance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.21. Capitala Finance also posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Capitala Finance will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Capitala Finance.

Get Capitala Finance alerts:

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). Capitala Finance had a negative net margin of 80.46% and a positive return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Capitala Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Capitala Finance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Capitala Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

NASDAQ CPTA opened at $8.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.64. Capitala Finance has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 15.22 and a current ratio of 15.22. The company has a market cap of $140.69 million, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.0833 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. Capitala Finance’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Capitala Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capitala Finance by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Capitala Finance by 572.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 19,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Capitala Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $437,000. Institutional investors own 15.55% of the company’s stock.

Capitala Finance Company Profile

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

Read More: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capitala Finance (CPTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capitala Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitala Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.