Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) to Post $0.59 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) will report $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings. Gibraltar Industries posted earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $299.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.20 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 6.20%. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROCK. BidaskClub raised Gibraltar Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 27th.

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $51.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.69 and its 200-day moving average is $46.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Gibraltar Industries has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $55.15.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROCK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Gibraltar Industries by 91.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 21,582 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Gibraltar Industries by 240.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Gibraltar Industries by 8.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,401,000 after buying an additional 21,918 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Gibraltar Industries by 42.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 304,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,286,000 after buying an additional 90,347 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

