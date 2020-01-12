Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) to Post $0.59 EPS

Equities analysts expect Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Wolverine World Wide posted earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full-year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Wolverine World Wide.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $574.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.97 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 22.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on WWW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.86.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 719.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,924 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

WWW opened at $33.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.22. Wolverine World Wide has a 52-week low of $23.05 and a 52-week high of $39.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.43%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wolverine World Wide (WWW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.