Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Down 9.4% After Insider Selling

Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) shares traded down 9.4% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $31.08 and last traded at $31.23, 592,182 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 81% from the average session volume of 327,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.48.

Specifically, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $59,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,784.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $89,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,450,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,563,702.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,300 shares of company stock valued at $956,497 in the last quarter. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRUP. Craig Hallum set a $20.00 price target on shares of Trupanion and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Trupanion in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Trupanion from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trupanion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,041.00 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.97.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $99.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Trupanion’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trupanion Inc will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Trupanion by 6.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Trupanion by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Trupanion by 0.5% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 194,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Trupanion by 21.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in Trupanion by 10.0% during the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trupanion Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

