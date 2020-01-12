SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Trading 13% Higher on Strong Earnings

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) traded up 13% during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $148.63 and last traded at $145.56, 2,013,026 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 244% from the average session volume of 585,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.84.

The business services provider reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.65. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.65 EPS. SYNNEX’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This is an increase from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on SYNNEX from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.57.

In related news, Director Thomas S. Wurster sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total value of $241,660.00. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total value of $33,829.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,856,705.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,364 shares of company stock worth $2,245,328 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNX. CWM LLC lifted its position in SYNNEX by 187.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in SYNNEX by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.07 and a 200-day moving average of $107.90.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

