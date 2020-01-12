Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from to . The stock had previously closed at $13.33, but opened at $13.08. Tufin Software Technologies shares last traded at $13.32, with a volume of 484,494 shares trading hands.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TUFN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tufin Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter worth about $39,079,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter worth about $20,773,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter worth about $12,711,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter worth about $9,708,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 20.7% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 262,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 44,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.34% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.03.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.16 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 17.72% and a negative return on equity of 54.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN)

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

Read More: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Trupanion Shares Down 9.4% After Insider Selling
Trupanion Shares Down 9.4% After Insider Selling
SYNNEX Trading 13% Higher on Strong Earnings
SYNNEX Trading 13% Higher on Strong Earnings
Tufin Software Technologies Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade
Tufin Software Technologies Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade
Peabody Energy Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling
Peabody Energy Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling
Chico’s FAS Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade
Chico’s FAS Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade
Sypris Solutions, Inc. Short Interest Up 985.9% in December
Sypris Solutions, Inc. Short Interest Up 985.9% in December


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report