Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from to . The stock had previously closed at $13.33, but opened at $13.08. Tufin Software Technologies shares last traded at $13.32, with a volume of 484,494 shares trading hands.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TUFN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tufin Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter worth about $39,079,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter worth about $20,773,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter worth about $12,711,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter worth about $9,708,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 20.7% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 262,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 44,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.34% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.03.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.16 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 17.72% and a negative return on equity of 54.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

