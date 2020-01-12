Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $8.98, but opened at $9.01. Peabody Energy shares last traded at $8.80, with a volume of 875,793 shares traded.

Specifically, CEO Glenn L. Kellow sold 2,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $28,801.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 821,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,098,441.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,071 shares of company stock valued at $50,000. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BTU. ValuEngine raised Peabody Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley cut Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Peabody Energy to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.53 and a 200 day moving average of $15.49. The firm has a market cap of $964.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTU. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 43.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,868 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $15,125,000 after acquiring an additional 162,404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 779.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,441 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,709 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 11.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 868,814 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $20,939,000 after acquiring an additional 87,212 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,504,916 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $36,268,000 after acquiring an additional 19,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 15.1% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 502,764 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $12,117,000 after acquiring an additional 65,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

