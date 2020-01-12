Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $5.50 to $6.00. The stock had previously closed at $3.88, but opened at $4.16. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Chico’s FAS shares last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 1,320,335 shares changing hands.

CHS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 50,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 3.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 117,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 4,428 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 26.2% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 21,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 3.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 212,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 6,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS in the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.13 and a 200 day moving average of $3.61. The stock has a market cap of $493.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $484.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. Chico’s FAS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.90%.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile (NYSE:CHS)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

