Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) Short Interest Up 985.9% in December

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,300 shares, an increase of 985.9% from the December 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ SYPR opened at $0.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Sypris Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.91.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $22.26 million for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 2.82%.

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

