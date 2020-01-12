Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) Short Interest Up 866.7% in December

Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 866.7% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of EBMT stock opened at $21.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $135.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.44 and its 200 day moving average is $18.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 52-week low of $15.53 and a 52-week high of $22.59.

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.10 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 10.82%. Analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EBMT shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 5,000 shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $94,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,809,002.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tracy A. Zepeda sold 5,656 shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $103,617.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at $30,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,656 shares of company stock worth $289,618. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 20,554.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 12,127 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 21.4% in the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 425,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,059,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 261.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. 35.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.