Short Interest in Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) Grows By 652.9%

Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 268,800 shares, a growth of 652.9% from the December 15th total of 35,700 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 195,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Support.com from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th.

In other Support.com news, CEO Richard A. Bloom acquired 605,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $1,240,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 780,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,906.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Support.com in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. George Kaiser Family Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of Support.com in the 3rd quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Support.com by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 996,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 240,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.21% of the company’s stock.

SPRT stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. Support.com has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.28 million, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average of $1.65.

Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Support.com had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $15.25 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th.

Support.com Company Profile

Support.com, Inc provides customer support services, end user software, and cloud-based software primarily in the United States. The company offers turnkey and outsourced support services for service providers, retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), warranty providers, Internet of Things solution providers, and technology companies.

