Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 2,850.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

GFED has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

NASDAQ:GFED opened at $24.53 on Friday. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $26.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $107.47 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.03.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $10.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 27.52%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.42% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.87% of the company’s stock.

About Guaranty Federal Bancshares

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

