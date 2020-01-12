JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) Short Interest Update

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 1,420.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

JMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of JMP Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JMP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded JMP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of JMP opened at $3.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. JMP Group has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $4.67. The stock has a market cap of $59.78 million, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.46.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). JMP Group had a positive return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $21.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JMP Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new position in JMP Group during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of JMP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JMP Group by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 48,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 19,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Broker-Dealer, Asset Management, and Corporate. The Broker-Dealer segment offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions.

