China XD Plastics Company Ltd (NASDAQ:CXDC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China XD Plastics Company Ltd (NASDAQ:CXDC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a growth of 922.7% from the December 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ CXDC opened at $2.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. China XD Plastics has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $3.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.38.

China XD Plastics (NASDAQ:CXDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. China XD Plastics had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $373.16 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of China XD Plastics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th.

In related news, CEO Jie Han acquired 554,923 shares of China XD Plastics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,137,592.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,104,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,563,745.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dahe Zhang sold 93,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $192,003.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 263,500 shares of company stock valued at $540,175 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China XD Plastics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in China XD Plastics Company Ltd (NASDAQ:CXDC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

About China XD Plastics

China XD Plastics Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of modified plastics primarily for automotive applications in the People's Republic of China and Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. Its modified plastics are used to fabricate various auto components, including exteriors consisting of automobile bumpers, rearview and sideview mirrors, and license plate parts; interiors, such as door panels, dashboards, steering wheels, glove compartments, and safety belt components; and functional components comprising air conditioner casings, heating and ventilation casings, engine covers, and air ducts.

