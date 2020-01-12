Enquest (LON:ENQ) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Enquest Plc (LON:ENQ) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from GBX 36 to GBX 40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Enquest traded as high as GBX 26.50 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 26.36 ($0.35), with a volume of 16926755 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.34 ($0.31).

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ENQ. Barclays upgraded Enquest to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 21 ($0.28) to GBX 40 ($0.53) in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Enquest to a “sector performer” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 20 ($0.26) to GBX 24 ($0.32) in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Enquest from GBX 20 ($0.26) to GBX 15 ($0.20) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 26.80 ($0.35).

In related news, insider Amjad Bseisu bought 2,154,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £409,403.64 ($538,547.28). Insiders bought 3,253,413 shares of company stock worth $61,513,064 in the last 90 days.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.01, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 19.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 19.70. The company has a market cap of $447.01 million and a P/E ratio of 3.07.

Enquest Company Profile (LON:ENQ)

EnQuest PLC, an oil and gas development and production company, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom Continental Shelf and Malaysia. The company operates through North Sea and Malaysia segments. It primarily holds interests in the Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, the Dons area, Magnus, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, and Alma/Galia; and in the Kraken development, and a non-operated interest in the Alba producing oil field, as well as the PM8/Seligi production sharing contract and the Tanjong Baram risk services contract in Malaysia.

