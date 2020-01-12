Short Interest in VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) Grows By 34,280.0%

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 171,900 shares, a growth of 34,280.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of VRNA stock opened at $5.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.54. VERONA PHARMA P/S has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $12.89. The firm has a market cap of $74.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of -0.78.

VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts expect that VERONA PHARMA P/S will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VRNA. Zacks Investment Research lowered VERONA PHARMA P/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VERONA PHARMA P/S stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.16% of VERONA PHARMA P/S worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VERONA PHARMA P/S Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and II clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, chronic asthma, and allergic rhinitis.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for VERONA PHARMA P/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VERONA PHARMA P/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Trupanion Shares Down 9.4% After Insider Selling
Trupanion Shares Down 9.4% After Insider Selling
SYNNEX Trading 13% Higher on Strong Earnings
SYNNEX Trading 13% Higher on Strong Earnings
Tufin Software Technologies Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade
Tufin Software Technologies Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade
Peabody Energy Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling
Peabody Energy Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling
Chico’s FAS Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade
Chico’s FAS Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade
Sypris Solutions, Inc. Short Interest Up 985.9% in December
Sypris Solutions, Inc. Short Interest Up 985.9% in December


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report