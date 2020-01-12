Short Interest in VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) Grows By 34,280.0%

VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 171,900 shares, a growth of 34,280.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of VRNA stock opened at $5.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.54. VERONA PHARMA P/S has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $12.89. The firm has a market cap of $74.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of -0.78.

VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts expect that VERONA PHARMA P/S will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VRNA. Zacks Investment Research lowered VERONA PHARMA P/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VERONA PHARMA P/S stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.16% of VERONA PHARMA P/S worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VERONA PHARMA P/S Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and II clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, chronic asthma, and allergic rhinitis.

