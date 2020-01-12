Cyanotech Corp (NASDAQ:CYAN) Short Interest Update

Cyanotech Corp (NASDAQ:CYAN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Cyanotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

Get Cyanotech alerts:

Shares of Cyanotech stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.49. Cyanotech has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $4.07.

Cyanotech (NASDAQ:CYAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Cyanotech had a negative return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $7.69 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cyanotech stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cyanotech Corp (NASDAQ:CYAN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of Cyanotech at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

About Cyanotech

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition markets worldwide. The company's products include Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the body's natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health; and Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Cyanotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyanotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.