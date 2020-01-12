Red River Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:RRBI) Short Interest Up 663.0% in December

Red River Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:RRBI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,900 shares, a growth of 663.0% from the December 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, SVP Andrew Blake Cutrer sold 1,000 shares of Red River Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $50,500.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foundation Resource Management Inc. acquired a new position in Red River Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $234,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Red River Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $616,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in Red River Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $1,043,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Red River Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $1,360,000. Finally, Siena Capital Partners GP LLC lifted its position in Red River Bancshares by 4,281.2% during the third quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 34,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 33,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Red River Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Red River Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ:RRBI opened at $55.93 on Friday. Red River Bancshares has a 12 month low of $42.35 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Red River Bancshares will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses, professionals, individuals, and public entities in Louisiana. It provides consumer checking accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits; real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services; and private banking services, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

