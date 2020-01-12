FY2019 Earnings Estimate for International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) Issued By B. Riley

International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) – B. Riley increased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for International Seaways in a report released on Wednesday, January 8th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.54.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on INSW. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of INSW opened at $29.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $871.79 million, a PE ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.18. International Seaways has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $31.39.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $71.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.42 million. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INSW. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of International Seaways by 18.4% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,604,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,160,000 after purchasing an additional 404,977 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Seaways by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,818,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,553,000 after acquiring an additional 241,547 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Seaways by 323.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 264,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,022,000 after buying an additional 201,928 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in International Seaways by 1,001.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 105,100 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Seaways during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,890,000. 76.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,445.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Randee E. Day sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $138,065.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,300 shares of company stock valued at $194,305. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

