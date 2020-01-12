Fresnillo Plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Fresnillo Plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fresnillo in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fresnillo’s FY2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FNLPF. ValuEngine upgraded Fresnillo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fresnillo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered Fresnillo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Fresnillo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of FNLPF opened at $8.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.73. Fresnillo has a 1 year low of $6.89 and a 1 year high of $13.76.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Orisyvo, Juanicipio, Las Casas Rosario and Cluster Cebollitas, and Centauro Deep, as well as various other long term exploration prospects.

