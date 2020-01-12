Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Immunomedics, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMMU)

Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Immunomedics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst V. Kumar now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.83) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.87). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Immunomedics’ FY2020 earnings at ($1.67) EPS.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.09). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IMMU. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Immunomedics from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Immunomedics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. B. Riley set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Immunomedics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Immunomedics in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMMU opened at $19.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 6.51. Immunomedics has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $22.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in Immunomedics by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

