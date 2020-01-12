FY2019 EPS Estimates for Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) Boosted by Analyst

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their FY2019 earnings estimates for Diamondback Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 7th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $6.50 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.48. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

FANG has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $131.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.67.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $92.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $73.18 and a 52 week high of $114.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.09.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 338 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 19,720 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

