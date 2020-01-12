FY2019 EPS Estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $4.80 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.83. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.17 EPS and Q2 2020 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 39.08%. The business had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on WAL. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup set a $58.00 price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Stephens set a $55.00 price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

NYSE:WAL opened at $57.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $38.55 and a one year high of $57.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.69.

In related news, Director Todd Marshall sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,378,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $3,901,650. Insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAL. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 686.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,815,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,205,000 after buying an additional 1,585,020 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 123.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,068,000 after buying an additional 865,456 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 220.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 736,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,939,000 after buying an additional 506,817 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 6.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,209,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,958,000 after buying an additional 334,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,702,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,465,000 after buying an additional 296,647 shares during the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

