Cormark Comments on K92 Mining Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (CVE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc (CVE:KNT) – Investment analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 8th. Cormark analyst T. Breytenbach now expects that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.13. Cormark has a “Top Pick” rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Separately, Pi Financial raised their price target on shares of K92 Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of KNT opened at C$3.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $680.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.75. K92 Mining has a 12 month low of C$1.03 and a 12 month high of C$3.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.29.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver concentrates. Its principal property is the Kainantu gold mine that includes the Irumafimpa and Kora deposits covering an area of approximately 410 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province.

