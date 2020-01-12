Cormark Comments on Teranga Gold Corp’s FY2019 Earnings (TSE:TGZ)

Teranga Gold Corp (TSE:TGZ) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2019 earnings estimates for Teranga Gold in a report released on Wednesday, January 8th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. Cormark currently has a “Top Pick” rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Teranga Gold’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$94.35 million for the quarter.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Teranga Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Eight Capital raised their target price on Teranga Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday.

Teranga Gold stock opened at C$7.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $776.78 million and a PE ratio of -24.81. Teranga Gold has a one year low of C$2.97 and a one year high of C$7.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.37.

Teranga Gold Company Profile

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. Its projects comprising Sabodala gold mine located in the Republic of Senegal and Wahgnion gold project located in Burkina Faso, as well as 100% owned Golden Hill project, which include 3 exploration permits covering an area of approximately 468 square kilometers located in southwestern Burkina Faso on the Houndé belt.

